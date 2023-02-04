Al-Hilal beats Wydad to reach Club World Cup semifinals

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Saudi Arabian champion Al-Hilal equalized with a stoppage-time penalty before beating Wydad Casablanca in a penalty shootout to reach the Club World Cup semifinals in Rabat. Al-Hilal won the shootout 5-3 following a 1-1 draw and will face Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo of Brazil in the semis. Saudi midfielder Mohamed Kanno struck with a penalty in the 93rd minute against the CAF Champions League winner after Yahya Jabrane handled the ball. Wydad led through right back Ayoub El Amloud’s header from a deflected corner in the 52nd minute at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Egyptian side Al Ahly faced the Seattle Sounders in a late match.

