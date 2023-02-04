Al-Hilal beats Wydad to reach Club World Cup semifinals

By The Associated Press
Al Hilal players celebrate at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup second round soccer match between Wydad AC and Al Hilal SFC at Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, Morocco, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Al Hilal won 5-3 after a penalty shootout. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Saudi Arabian champion Al-Hilal equalized with a stoppage-time penalty before beating Wydad Casablanca in a penalty shootout to reach the Club World Cup semifinals in Rabat. Al-Hilal won the shootout 5-3 following a 1-1 draw and will face Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo of Brazil in the semis. Saudi midfielder Mohamed Kanno struck with a penalty in the 93rd minute against the CAF Champions League winner after Yahya Jabrane handled the ball. Wydad led through right back Ayoub El Amloud’s header from a deflected corner in the 52nd minute at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Egyptian side Al Ahly faced the Seattle Sounders in a late match.

