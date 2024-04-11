Al-Hilal beats Al-Ittihad 4-1 in final of the Saudi Super Cup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Al-Hilal beat Al-Ittihad 4-1 in the final of the Saudi Super Cup to stay on course for an unprecedented quadruple. The trophy, lifted in Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, is the first of the season for the Riyadh giant but is unlikely to be the last as the team is also 12 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr at the top of the Saudi Pro League with just seven games remaining. Al-Hilal, also in the semifinal of the Asian Champions League and the Saudi King’s Cup, has also expanded its world record winning streak for top-tier teams to 34 consecutive games in all competitions.

