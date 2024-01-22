Al-Haydos’ spectacular volley sees Asian Cup host Qatar finish group stage in style. China must wait

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Asian Cup host Qatar has finished its group stage in style with a spectacular volley from Hassan Al-Haydos for a 1-0 win over China, which is on the brink of elimination from the tournament. Akram Afif’s corner was immediately met outside the area by Al-Haydos, who confidently volleyed into the top corner in the 66th. Both players had just been introduced as substitutes. Qatar topped Group A with nine points and advanced with Tajikistan, which beat last-place Lebanon 2-1. China finished with just two points. It must now wait for other results but has only the faintest of chances of squeezing into the next round as one of the four best performing of the third-place teams in the six groups.

