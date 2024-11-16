Al Ferrara, who won 2 World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, dies at 84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Al Ferrara, an outfielder who won World Series championships in 1963 and 1965 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 84. The team announced his death Friday but provided no other details. Ferrara played for the Dodgers from 1963 to 1968 and batted .256 with 23 home runs in 249 games over five seasons with the club. During that time, he was part of pennant-winning teams in 1963, ’65 and ‘66. In 1967, Ferrara had a career year, leading the Dodgers with an .812 OPS and 16 homers. He was voted the team’s most valuable player. He later played for San Diego and Cincinnati before retiring in 1971. He worked for the Dodgers from 2009 until this year as an alumni ambassador.

