Al-Dawsari is named player of year in Asia. Kerr takes women’s award

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari has been named the men’s player of the year by the Asian Football Confederation, and Sam Kerr of Australia has won the women’s prize. Al-Dawsari scored the winning goal in Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over eventual champion Argentina in the 2022 World Cup. The winger also played a major role in Al-Hilal reaching the final of the 2023 Asian Champions League. Kerr received the accolade for a second time after helping English club Chelsea to a league and cup double.

