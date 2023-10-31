Al-Dawsari is named player of year in Asia. Kerr takes women’s award

By The Associated Press
FILE - Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari during the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Nov. 30, 2022. Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari was named as the men’s Player of the Year by the Asian Football Confederation on Tuesday Oct. 31, 2023 in Doha, Qatar, with Sam Kerr of Australia winning the women’s prize. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari has been named the men’s player of the year by the Asian Football Confederation, and Sam Kerr of Australia has won the women’s prize. Al-Dawsari scored the winning goal in Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over eventual champion Argentina in the 2022 World Cup. The winger also played a major role in Al-Hilal reaching the final of the 2023 Asian Champions League. Kerr received the accolade for a second time after helping English club Chelsea to a league and cup double.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.