AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole to make season debut for Yankees on Wednesday night vs. Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) — AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole is to make his season debut for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night after recovering from nerve inflammation and edema in his right elbow that had sidelined him since spring training. A 33-year-old right-hander, Cole made three starts during a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. Cole struck out 19 and walked none over 12 1/3 innings in three minor league rehab outings. He made his only spring training start on March 1, then was told to rest. He began throwing bullpen sessions on May 4.

