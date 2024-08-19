AL Central-leading Guardians place RHP Alex Cobb on 15-day IL with broken nail

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alex Cobb has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a broken nail by the Cleveland Guardians, who can’t catch a break with their starting rotation. The right-hander has made just two starts for the AL Central leaders since being acquired in a July 30 trade from San Francisco. The 36-year-old Cobb got his first win in nearly a year last week, allowing one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs. He didn’t pitch this season for the Giants after undergoing hip surgery in October. Cleveland acquired Cobb to bolster a staff that has dealt with injuries all season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.