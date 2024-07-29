AL Central-leading Guardians acquire outfielder Lane Thomas from Nationals for 3 prospects

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians added an experienced outfielder before the trading deadline, acquiring Lane Thomas from the Washington Nationals. The AL Central leaders are sending minor league left-hander Alex Clemmey along with infielders Rafael Ramirez, Jr. and José Tena to the Nationals for the 28-year-old Thomas, who is batting .253 in 77 games this season. Thomas is under club control through the 2025 season and can immediately help the Guardians, who have been rotating several young players in right field this season. He also gives the Guardians some speed and a defensive presence. He’s third in the NL with 28 steals, and his 24 assists since the start of last season are the most in the majors.

