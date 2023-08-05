Al Bagnoli quits as Columbia football coach 6 weeks before opener, citing health

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia football coach Al Bagnoli quit because of health, six weeks before the Lions’ opener at Lafayette. The 70-year-old was replaced by offensive coordinator Mark Fabish, who was promoted to interim head coach for the 2023 season. Bagnoli said he had an aortic dissection in February Columbia is without an Ivy League title since its only one in 1961, Bagnoli won nine Ivy League championships in 23 seasons at Penn, then retired after the 2014 season and was hired a few months later by Columbia. Bagnoli went 35-35 at Columbia, leaving him 274-133 at Union, New York, Penn and Columbia.

