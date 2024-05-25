Al-Ain overturns first-leg loss to win Asian Champions League final in UAE

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates has won the Asian Champions League. Al-Ain came back from a 2-1 first-leg deficit at Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos two weeks ago to win 6-3 on aggregate on Saturday. More than 20,000 home fans cheered on a 5-1 second-leg victory at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Al-Ain added to its 2003 title after two losing finals since then. Tournament top scorer Soufiane Rahimi found the target for the 12th time and Kaku made it 2-0. Yokohama hit back through Yan Matheus to make it 3-3 on aggregate. Then Yokohama goalkeeper William Popp was sent off and it was a struggle for the visitors from then on. Rahimi scored and there were two late goals from Togolese forward Kodjo Laba.

