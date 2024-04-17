Al-Ain beats Al-Hilal 4-2, Ulsan tops Yokohama 1-0 in first legs of Asian Champions League SF

Soufiane Rahimi’s hat trick helped Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates to a 4-2 win over Al-Hilal in the first leg of their Asian Champions League semifinal. The Moroccan international who is now the tournament’s leading scorer with 11 goals struck three times before the break to put the hosts in control ahead of next Tuesday’s second leg in Riyadh. The eventual winner will take on either Ulsan HD of South Korea or Japan’s Yokohama F.Marinos in the final. Ulsan won the first leg 1-0 earlier on Wednesday.

