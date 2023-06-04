Al Ahly beats Wydad 2-1 in 1st leg of African Champions League final for slim advantage

CAIRO (AP) — Goals from Percy Tau and Mahmoud Kahraba have given Al Ahly a 2-1 win over defending champion Wydad in the first leg of the African Champions League final. It’s only a slim advantage for the Egyptian club to take to Morocco for the decisive second leg next Sunday. Wydad boosted its hopes of retaining the title and denying Al Ahly a record-extending 11th Champions League crown when substitute Saifeddine Bouhra swept in a shot from near the penalty spot for Wydad’s crucial away goal to make it 2-1. Wydad is very strong at home and beat Al Ahly 2-0 in last year’s one-off final at Wydad’s Stade Mohammed V.

