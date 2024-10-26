Akron hangs on to beat Eastern Michigan 25-21 for first MAC win this season

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ben Finley’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Norton with four minutes remaining lifted Akron to its first Mid-American Conference win of the season, 25-21 over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. Elijah Jackson-Anderson rushed for a 40 yards on EMU’s ensuing possession but was stripped of the ball by Justin Anderson and Paul Lewis recovered for the Zips at Akron’s 16. The Eagles got the ball back with less than a minute remaining but a Hail Mary failed. The Eagles had taken a 21-18 lead on Delbert Mimms’ fourth-down plunge midway through the fourth quarter after an unsportsmanlike penalty at the Akron 5 gave EMU a first down.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.