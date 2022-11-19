Akron-Buffalo game postponed indefinitely due to storm

By The Associated Press
Martin Haslinger uses a snowblower outside his home in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 following a lake-effect snowstorm. Residents of northern New York state are digging out from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit hard, with some areas south of the city receiving more than 5 feet by early Saturday. (Bridget Haslinger via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bridget Haslinger]

CLEVELAND (AP) — The University at Buffalo’s football game against Akron has been postponed indefinitely due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region. Officials had considered pushing the game back from Saturday to Sunday. But Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher says that option isn’t feasible. A decision about possibly rescheduling the contest will be made next week, according to the MAC.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.