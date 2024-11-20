Akron beats winless Kent State 38-17

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jordon Simmons and Charles Kellom both went over 100 yards rushing and Akron defeated winless Kent State 38-17 on Tuesday night in the Wagon Wheel rivalry game. Simmons had 113 yards on 11 carries, including a 59-yarder, and Kellom 104 on 19 with a touchdown for the Zips, who snapped a 14-game road losing streak. Ben Finley threw for 250 yards and a touchdown to Jarvis Rush. Tahj Bullock had a pair of short TD runs. Tommy Ulatowski threw for 224 yards, was intercepted once and threw touchdowns to Luke Floriea and Chrishon McCray for the Golden Flashes, who have lost 20 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS.

