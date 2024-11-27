Akron beats Toledo for 1st time in 11 years beating Rockets 21-14 in OT

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — CJ Nunnally IV sacked quarterback Tucker Gleason on the final play of the game and Akron beat Toledo 21-14 in overtime to end the Mid-American Conference regular season for both teams. Down 21-14 and facing fourth-and-goal at Akron’s 4, Nunnally came off the left edge as Gleason rolled right and he proceeded to roll him to the turf to end the game. Akron went up 21-14 on the first play of overtime when quarterback Ben Finley rolled right and appeared ready to tuck and run, but he pulled up and threw it to Charles Kellom who ran it in for the go-ahead score.

