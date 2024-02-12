Akram Afif lit up the Asian Cup. Perhaps a return to Europe beckons for Qatar’s hat-trick hero

Akram Afif’s outstanding performances at the Asian Cup saw him likened to Liverpool star Mo Salah. The Qatar forward lit up the tournament with eight goals to be the leading scorer and most valuable player as his team won back-to-back titles. Yet Afif will return to Al Sadd in Qatar after the tournament and not a team from one of Europe’s top leagues. He might be a long way off the quality of Salah but it is hard to imagine Afif couldn’t make a career for himself outside of his homeland.

