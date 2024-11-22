Akliouche double gives Monaco deserved home over Brest

MONACO (AP) — Maghnes Akliouche has scored a superb double and Aleksandr Golovin got his first goal of the season as Monaco beat Brest 3-2 in Ligue 1. Akliouche put the home side ahead after five minutes and Golokin doubled its lead 19 minutes later. On-loan Brighton striker Abdallah Sima made it 2-1 early in the second half for Brest. Akliouche restored Monaco’s two-goal advantage. Ludovic Ajorque made it 3-2 in the final minute. Monaco closed with three points of leader Paris Saint-Germain.

