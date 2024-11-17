Akins has 13 points, 12 rebounds 6 assists; Michigan St. uses 17-0 run to beat Bowling Green 86-72

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaden Akins had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead seven Michigan State players scoring in double figures and the Spartans scored the final 17 points to beat Bowling Green 86-72. Bowling Green used a 14-2 run to take an eight-point lead with about 11 minutes and an 8-2 spurt to take a 72-68 lead with 7:11 to play. Carson Cooper responded with a dunk before Coen Carr made 1-of-2 free throws, a layup and a put-back dunk to give Michigan State the lead for good and spark a 17-0 closing run. Marcus Johnson led the Falcons with 23 points but made just 1 of 11 from 3-point range. Javontae Campbell added 14 points.

