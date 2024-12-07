Akins and Michigan St. subs combine to ruin Nebraska’s Big Ten opener with 89-52 win

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaden Akins scored 18 points and Jaxon Kohler finished a rebound shy of tying a career high with 12 and Michigan State throttled Nebraska 89-52. Reserve Andrew Morgan scored 14 points and Brice Williams 11 in Nebraska’s Big Ten conference opener. Nebraska rallied to get within 26-21 on Andrew Morgan’s jump shot with 6:01 left. The Spartans countered with a Coen Carr dunk, plus a 3-pointer and two free throws from Jase Richardson and Michigan State led by double digits for the remainder.

