Akie Iwai of Japan leads LPGA’s Japan Classic with an opening round 9-under 63.

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Akie Iwai of Japan has shot a 9-under 63 to lead the first round of the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic. Three other Japanese players — Nasa Hataoka, Yuna Nishimura, and Mone Inami — were a stroke back after rounds of 64 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan. Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was four back on Thursday after a 67. American Rose Zhang was four back after a 68 in a very crowded field at the top.

