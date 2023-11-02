Akie Iwai of Japan leads LPGA’s Japan Classic with an opening round 9-under 63.

By The Associated Press
FILE - Europe's Gemma Dryburgh plays her tee shot on the 4th hole during her single match at the Solheim Cup golf tournament in Finca Cortesin, near Casares, southern Spain, on Sept. 24, 2023. Defending champion Dryburgh shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday, Nov. 2, in the first round of the Toto Japan Classic at the Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan. She is four strokes off the lead. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Akie Iwai of Japan has shot a 9-under 63 to lead the first round of the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic. Three other Japanese players — Nasa Hataoka, Yuna Nishimura, and Mone Inami — were a stroke back after rounds of 64 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan. Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was four back on Thursday after a 67. American Rose Zhang was four back after a 68 in a very crowded field at the top.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.