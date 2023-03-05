Akapo propels Earthquakes to 2-1 victory over Whitecaps

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Akapo scored a goal in the 77th minute to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Cristian Espinoza had an assist on Akapo’s match-winner for the Earthquakes (1-1-0). San Jose improved to 7-1-8 against Vancouver at home since the Whitecaps joined the league in 2011. San Jose lost its opener 2-1 to Atlanta United. The Earthquakes had never lost a regular-season match it led entering stoppage time. Alessandro Schöpf staked the Whitecaps (0-2-0) to an early lead with a goal in the 19th minute. Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for San Jose in the 68th minute.

