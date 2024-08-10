Akanji scores clinching penalty as Man City beats Man United in shootout to win Community Shield

LONDON (AP) — Manuel Akanji made no mistake from the penalty spot this time. After a 1-1 draw, Manchester City beat Manchester United 7-6 in a penalty shootout to win the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium as Akanji converted the clinching penalty. The Switzerland defender had different emotions after his last shootout. That was at the European Championship last month when he was the only player to not score in a loss to England in the quarterfinals. City ended a run of three straight losses in the traditional curtain-raiser to the English soccer season between the winners of last season’s Premier League and FA Cup. It goes some way to avenging the loss to United in the FA Cup final 77 days ago.

