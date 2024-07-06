Akanji enduring ‘deep emptiness’ after penalty failure consigns Swiss to painful loss at Euro 2024

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Once again Switzerland couldn’t break through the quarterfinal ceiling at a major tournament. The fall guy at the European Championship proved to be Manuel Akanji after his failure from the penalty spot in a 5-3 shootout loss to England in the quarterfinals in Duesseldorf. A disconsolate Akanji was embraced by his Manchester City teammates John Stones and Phil Foden after the shootout on Saturday. Switzerland coach Murat Yakin says “no words of solace can help him. Deep emptiness, deep sadness.” Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler was in tears and so was goalkeeper Yann Sommer. History had been in the grasp of the most talented Switzerland squad in a generation and perhaps ever. They were 1-0 up in regulation before conceding in the 80th minute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.