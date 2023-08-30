Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open, withdraws because of a knee injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Ajla Tomljanovic has withdrawn from the U.S. Open. That sent No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina into the third round and forced the U.S. Tennis Association to juggle Wednesday’s schedule, with their match having been slated for the night session. Tomljanovic hadn’t played a match this season until her first-round victory over Panna Udvardy. The Australian had knee surgery and had been out of action since the Billie Jean King Cup last November. Tomljanovic beat Serena Williams at last year’s U.S. Open in the final match of Williams’ career.

