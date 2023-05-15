Ajax’s game abandoned after smoke bombs thrown onto pitch in Dutch soccer league

GRONINGEN, Netherlands (AP) — Ajax’s game at relegated Groningen was abandoned after smoke bombs were thrown onto the field in the Dutch league. Groningen was relegated last weekend after drawing 1-1 with the Go Ahead Eagles, ending a 23-year stay in the top-tier Eredivisie. Just minutes after Sunday’s game began fans started to throw fireworks onto the pitch. That led to the referee halting the match and players being taken off the field for about 15 minutes. The game restarted but was soon abandoned after fireworks continued to be thrown.

