Ajax loses to amateur team in Dutch Cup to continue tumultuous season for 4-time European champion

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch soccer giant Ajax has lost to an amateur team in the KNVB Cup for the first time in its illustrious history. Ajax was beaten 3-2 by USV Hercules in the second round in Utrecht. Hercules plays in the fourth tier of Dutch soccer. Ajax assistant coach Michael Valkanis says “this should not have happened.” It continues a tumultuous season for Ajax. The four-time European champions are in fifth place in the Eredivisie after their worst start to a campaign since the advent of professional soccer in the Netherlands in 1954. Ajax went 10 matches without a win at one stage. That is its longest-ever run without a victory.

