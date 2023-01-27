Ajax fires coach Alfred Schreuder after winless streak

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has been fired after only half a season at the Dutch powerhouse following a string of seven matches without a victory for the four-time European champions. Schreuder, who took over the team when Erik ten Hag left for Manchester United, was sacked after his team could only draw 1-1 with Volendam on Thursday. Ajax said “disappointing results and lack of development within the team” were the reasons for the decision. Club director Edwin van der Sar has called the sacking “painful but necessary.”

