Ajax and Feyenoord’s Eredivisie match halted as fans throw fireworks on the field

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Eredivisie match between rivals Ajax and Feyenoord has been called off in the second half after fans threw fireworks onto the field at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Feyenoord was leading 3-0 when the match was halted Sunday. The match in Amsterdam had already been stopped twice before the break by referee Serdar Gözübüyük because of fans throwing fireworks and a plastic cup onto the field. The three-goal deficit will heap more pressure on Ajax coach Maurice Steijn, who is in his first season at the club after replacing John Heitinga. Ajax had won one match, drawn two and lost one before Sunday’s game. Santiago Giménez scored twice for defending Eredivisie champion Feyenoord before Igor Paixão made it 3-0.

