Ajani Fortune scores 1st MLS goal, Brad Guzan has 6 saves as Atlanta beats Charlotte 1-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ajani Fortune scored his first MLS goal, Brad Guzan stopped six shots and Atlanta United beat Charlotte FC 1-0. The 21-year-old Fortune, on the counter-attack, took a pass played by Xande Silva near midfield and raced toward goal and then scored with a rolling shot for 25-yards out that slipped inside the post to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute. Atlanta (8-12-7) won for just the second time in its last eight games. Kristijan Kahlina had five saves for Charlotte. Guzan posted his fifth shutout of the season for Atlanta.

