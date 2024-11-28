Ajae Petty has a 24-11 double-double to lead No. 11 Ohio State women past Old Dominion 70-47

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ajae Petty scored 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 11 Ohio State to a 70-47 win over Old Dominion in the Daytona Beach Classic. Petty scored the first four points of the game and the Buckeyes never trailed. Jaloni Cambridge added 15 points and six assists for Ohio State, which plays Utah State on Friday. Simaru Fields and Brenda Fontana both had 11 points for the Monarchs. The Buckeyes went 4 of 16 in the first quarter but held the Monarchs to 2 of 10. The teams combined for 23 turnovers. Behind Petty, a graduate transfer from Kentucky who was 5 of 6, Ohio State was 9 of 18 in the second quarter and raced to a 34-14 halftime lead.

