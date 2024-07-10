A’ja Wilson’s first career 20-20 game helps the Aces beat the Storm 84-79

SEATTLE (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 20 rebounds for her first career 20-20 game and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 84-79 on Wednesday. It was the 21st 20-20 game in WNBA history. Jackie Young scored 27 points to lead the Aces. Wilson sank a contested jumper from the free-throw line with 48.2 seconds left for an 82-76 lead. Jewell Loyd was fouled on a 3-point attempt at the other end, and she made all three free throws to pull Seattle within three points. The Storm had a good opportunity to tie it on their final possession, but Nneka Ogwumike was short on an open 3-pointer and Loyd was well off on a heave from distance. Wilson secured the rebound and made two free throws.

