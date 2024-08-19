A’ja Wilson scores 34 with 13 rebounds lifting Aces over Sparks 87-71

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds — her WNBA-record 17th game this season with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds — to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-71. Wilson broke her own single-season record for 20-10 games of 16, set in 2023. The 6-foot-4 center has scored at least 20 points and grabbed 10-plus rebounds in eight consecutive games, also a WNBA record. Kelsey Plum hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, Tiffany Hayes scored 11 and Jackie Young 10 for Las Vegas. Rickea Jackson led Los Angeles with 15 points. Dearica Hamby added 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals and Kia Nurse scored 12 points — 10 in the first half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.