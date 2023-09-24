A’ja Wilson scores 34, leads Aces past Wings 97-83 in opener of the semifinal series

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 34 points, including 14 in the third quarter as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 97-83 in the opening game of the WNBA semifinal playoff series. Wilson, who earlier in the week earned the league’s defensive player of the year award, also had eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Kelsey Plum added 25 points for the top-seeded Aces, Jackie Young scored 19 and Chelsea Gray 13. Young also pulled down 10 rebounds. Satou Sabally led the No. 4 seed Wings with 16 points while Arike Ogunbowale added 12.

