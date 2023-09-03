A’ja Wilson scores 30 with 10 rebounds to help Aces beat Storm 103-77, sweep season series 4-0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jackie Young scored 22 to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 103-77. Kelsey Plum had 15 points and eight assists, Chelsea Gray added 14 and nine assists, and Alysha Clark scored 16 points, including four 3s, for Las Vegas. Seattle scored the first five points but the Aces answered with a 12-0 run and never again trailed. Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 28 points and a season-high 10 rebounds. The Aces swept their four-game regular-season series against the Storm and won each game by at least 16 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.