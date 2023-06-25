A’ja Wilson scores 28, Kelsey Plum adds 26 to help Aces beat Fever 101-88

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum combined to score 30 points in the first half and all five Las Vegas starters scored in double figures in the Aces’ 101-88 win over the Indiana Fever. Wilson finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, Plum added 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting to lead Las Vegas (12-1). Candace Parker added 15 points, Chelsea Gray had 13 points and a season-high tying 12 assists, and Jackie Young scored 10 with eight assists. Wilson made a bucket that made it 14-12 midway through the first quarter and Las Vegas led the rest of the way. NaLyssa Smith led Indiana with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Aliyah Boston, the first pick in April’s draft, had 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

