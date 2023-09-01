A’ja Wilson scores 26 to reach 800 points, Aces turn back Mystics 84-75

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces ended a two-game losing streak with an 84-75 win over the Washington Mystics. The Aces (31-6) lost to Washington 78-62 on Saturday when Wilson was 4-of-12 shooting for 14 points. Wilson, who became the fifth WNBA player and third this season to score 800 points in a season, helped get Las Vegas off to a quick start by making six of her first seven shots. Chelsea Gray scored 21 points and Kelsey Plum had 12 points and 10 assists for Las Vegas. Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics (17-19) with 17 points.

