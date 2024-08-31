A’ja Wilson scores 26, grabs 16 rebounds as Aces hold off Dream 83-72 to clinch playoff spot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 26 points and pulled down 16 rebounds, Tiffany Hayes added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces held off the Atlanta Dream 83-72 on Friday night, giving the two-time defending champions a playoff berth. Kelsey Plum had 18 points and four assists for the Aces, who moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm for fourth place in the WNBA standings. Allisha Gray had 17 points for the Dream, who remain one game behind Chicago for the eighth and final playoff spot after their fourth straight loss.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.