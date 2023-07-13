A’ja Wilson scores 25 with 12 rebounds, never trail in 97-78 win over Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 25 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 97-78. Kelsey Plum added 21 points and five steals for the Aces (19-2), who were playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Aces, who never trailed, opened with a 7-0 run and led by double figures for the final 33-plus minutes of game time. Azura Stevens had a season-high 22 points and tied her career best with 12 rebounds, and Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, for Los Angeles.

