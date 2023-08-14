A’ja Wilson scores 21 to lead five Las Vegas players in double figures, Aces beat Dream 86-65

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 21 points to lead five Las Vegas players in double figures and the Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 86-65 for their 20th consecutive regular season home win. Jackie Young scored 17 points, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray each had 13 points for Las Vegas and Cayla George scored 11 points. The Aces have the longest active home win streak in the WNBA. Wilson, who also had nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks, moved past current Aces head coach Becky Hammon for second all time on the franchise’s career scoring list with 3,485 points. Hammon, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, scored 3,474 from 2007-14. Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 19 points and Nia Coffey added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

