A’ja Wilson scores 21 after snagging third MVP award, helps Aces beat Storm 78-67 in playoff opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 21 points and blocked five shots after earning her record-tying third MVP award, and the two-time defending-champion Las Vegas Aces held the Seattle Storm to a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter in pulling away for a 78-67 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-three series. Las Vegas will host Game 2 on Tuesday. Seattle will host Game 3 on Wednesday if necessary.

