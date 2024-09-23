A’ja Wilson scores 21 after snagging third MVP award, helps Aces beat Storm 78-67 in playoff opener

By The Associated Press
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots the ball near Seattle Storm forwards Gabby Williams (5) and Nneka Ogwumike (3) during a first-round WNBA basketball playoff game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ronda Churchill]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 21 points and blocked five shots after earning her record-tying third MVP award, and the two-time defending-champion Las Vegas Aces held the Seattle Storm to a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter in pulling away for a 78-67 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-three series. Las Vegas will host Game 2 on Tuesday. Seattle will host Game 3 on Wednesday if necessary.

