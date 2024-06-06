A’ja Wilson of Aces is 1st player in WNBA with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals in game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 36 points, 14 rebounds and six steals to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 95-81 on Wednesday night. Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to have at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a game. She scored 12 of her team’s opening 20 points and Tiffany Hayes made her first basket in a Las Vegas uniform to build a 22-6 lead. The Aces led 29-16 at the end of the first quarter after shooting 63% from the field. Jackie Young made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to extend the lead to 63-52. Alysha Clark added another 3-pointer to open the fourth-quarter scoring for a 78-61 advantage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.