A’ja Wilson notches 7th 30-point game of the season to lead the Aces past the Dream 84-70

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Jackie Young added 19 points and six assists, and the Las Vegas Aces won for the ninth time in 10 games, beating the Atlanta Dream 84-70. Wilson has scored 30-plus points seven times this season, a career-high. She also tied Phoenix’s Brittney Griner for the most WNBA games with 25-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in a single season with 10. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus led Atlanta with 17 points off the bench. Maya Caldwell added 13 points and Tina Charles had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

