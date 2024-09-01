A’ja Wilson has 41 points, 17 rebounds as Aces beat Mercury 97-79

PHOENIX (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds, Jackie Young added 11 points and a career-best 14 assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 97-79. Wilson exceeded 40 points for the second time in three games. Kelsey Plum finished with 16 points and five assists and Tiffany Hayes scored 11 points for the Aces, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since winning four straight from July 7-14. Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.