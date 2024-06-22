A’ja Wilson has 26 points and 16 rebounds as Aces beat Sun 85-74

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 16 rebounds, Kelsey Plum added 18 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 85-74, their seventh win in the last nine meetings between the teams including the 2022 WNBA Finals. It was Wilson’s fourth game this season with 25-plus points and 15-plus rebounds — one shy of Tina Charles’ WNBA record of five, set in 2021. Wilson also reached 20-plus points for the 19th straight regular-season game. DiJonai Carrington scored 11 of her 19 points in the third quarter and Brionna Jones added 18 for Connecticut, which lost for just the second time this season.

