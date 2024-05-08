A’ja Wilson, Becky Hammon and ‘resilient’ Las Vegas Aces favored to win third WNBA title in a row

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A’ja Wilson and the “resilient” Las Vegas Aces are healthy and and ready to defend their WNBA crown. They became the first team since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02 to win consecutive titles when the Aces beat the New York Liberty in last year’s WNBA Finals. Now the Aces are trying to become the first team to win three straight since the Houston Comets won the first four WNBA championships in 1997-2000. The Aces are plus-100 favorites to win it again at BetMGM. New York at plus-230 is the only team close to the champs.

