AJ Minter placed on IL with sore shoulder, another blow to Braves bullpen

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter, center, is attended to by catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Ozzie Albies, right. before being removed during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Carlson]

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves left-hander A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation in another blow to Atlanta’s bullpen. Minter has pitched in a team-leading 44 games and is second on the Braves with 10 saves. The decision was made after Minter played catch on Friday. Right-hander Nick Anderson was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday because of a right shoulder strain.

