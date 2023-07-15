AJ Minter placed on IL with sore shoulder, another blow to Braves bullpen

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves left-hander A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation in another blow to Atlanta’s bullpen. Minter has pitched in a team-leading 44 games and is second on the Braves with 10 saves. The decision was made after Minter played catch on Friday. Right-hander Nick Anderson was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday because of a right shoulder strain.

