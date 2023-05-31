Aitana Bonmatí aims for 2nd Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona

SANT JOAN DESPÍ, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí learned when she was the only girl playing on her village’s soccer team that she would have to fight for the game she loved. She often got into scraps with her teammates who couldn’t accept that a girl could play better than they did. She tells The Associated Press that “those years helped me grow as a person.” The same spirit has helped Bonmatí lead her team to a fourth Women’s Champions League final in five years. The Spanish club will play German team Wolfsburg in Eindhoven on Saturday for the title.

