Ait Said fails again in his quest for a medal. It’s been a miserable campaign for French gymnastics

PARIS (AP) — French gymnast Samir Ait Said has missed out on a bronze medal for the second time in a row at the Olympics. He finished fourth in the rings competition in Paris after achieving the same result in Tokyo. Following a career marred by serious injuries, Ait Said certainly hoped for a glorious ending in front of his home crowd. Back in 2012, he suffered three fractures to his right tibia after falling on the vault at the European championship and missed the London Games. Four years later in Rio de Janeiro, he was loaded onto a stretcher with a fractured left tibia and fibula.

