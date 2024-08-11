Air taxis failed to get certified for the Paris Olympics. There’s still hope for LA 2028

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — A flying autonomous taxi has held a test flight over the former royal palace of Versailles to mark the last day of the Paris Olympics. Backers of the Volocopter aircraft had hoped to ferry Olympic fans in Paris. But the aircraft failed to get authorization to fly during the Games. Its manufacturer carried out a test demonstration at sunrise with a Volocopter carrying baggage, but no people. The locale is where the first hot-air balloon took flight in 1783. The Volocopter is among several electric vertical take off and landing aircraft in development. Their makers see the machines as the beginning of a new transport revolution.

